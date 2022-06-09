Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 8th (AXON, BGNE, CCOI, DLB, FGROY, IEP, MRC, NC, PINC, QURE)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 8th:

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

