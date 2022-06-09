Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Babylon (BBLN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Babylon (NYSE: BBLN):

6/7/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

6/1/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

5/25/2022 – Babylon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

5/19/2022 – Babylon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

5/16/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $1.50.

5/11/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

5/5/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/28/2022 – Babylon is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/25/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00.

4/18/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

4/11/2022 – Babylon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Babylon Holdings Limited will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

