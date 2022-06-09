Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Photronics (PLAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) recently:

5/31/2022 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

5/26/2022 – Photronics had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Photronics had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Photronics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00.

4/27/2022 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

4/11/2022 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 580,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,003.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $297,716. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Photronics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Photronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

