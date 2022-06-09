ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.27. 339,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $236.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,115 shares of company stock worth $9,434,328. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.