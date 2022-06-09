Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $637.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

