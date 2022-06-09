Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.17.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$65.39. 40,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,299. The firm has a market cap of C$20.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$63.45 and a 52-week high of C$85.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.84.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

