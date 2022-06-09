REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.
Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REV Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
About REV Group (Get Rating)
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
