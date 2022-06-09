Reviewing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 1.31% 2.27% 1.03% Inspired Entertainment -7.50% N/A -2.55%

54.0% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eGain and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $78.29 million 3.82 $6.96 million $0.03 313.67 Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.50 -$36.70 million ($1.64) -7.09

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eGain and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.91%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats Inspired Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

