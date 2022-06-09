Reviewing GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 405.42%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -53.04% -25.33% -21.61% VIA optronics -6.62% -16.33% -7.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $33.38 million 3.01 -$17.71 million ($0.73) -5.63 VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.29 -$13.91 million ($0.63) -4.40

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIA optronics beats GSI Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About VIA optronics (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

