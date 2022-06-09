Reviewing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Honest and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 3 0 2.25 Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $9.16, suggesting a potential upside of 205.21%. Boxed has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Boxed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Honest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honest and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.87 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -6.12 Boxed $177.27 million 1.03 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07% Boxed N/A N/A -31.44%

Summary

Honest beats Boxed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

