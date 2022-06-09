Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,668,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 256,884 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.