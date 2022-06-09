ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Director Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) Director Jeff Dykan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RWLK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 177,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,552. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

