Richard J. Edwards Sells 10,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ROLL stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $192.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.48. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.
About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.