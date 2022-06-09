Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 20,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,453,642 shares in the company, valued at C$8,963,112.36.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$9,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 59,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 128,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$110,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00.

Shares of TSE NHK traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.60. 21,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$73.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.17.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Nighthawk Gold (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.