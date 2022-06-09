Robert G/ Brown Sells 100,000 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,691,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,690.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,607. The company has a market cap of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.23. SPAR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

