Robert Garrett Smith Sells 2,222 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 780,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

