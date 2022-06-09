Robert W. Baird Trims Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price to $6.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 277,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,269. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $175,668 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

