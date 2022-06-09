Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.47.

RBLX stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 281,229 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

