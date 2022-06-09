Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.72.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 4.27 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

