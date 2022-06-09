Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Critical Contrast

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockwell Automation and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 2 6 5 0 2.23 Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus target price of $263.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.05%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.64%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 8.81% 35.96% 9.72% Mirion Technologies -32.49% -11.44% -4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Mirion Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $7.00 billion 3.51 $1.36 billion $5.50 38.42 Mirion Technologies $322.10 million 5.06 -$127.90 million N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Mirion Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, digital twin and simulation software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, warehousing and logistics, and other discrete markets, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. Mirion Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.