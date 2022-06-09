Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Sells $104,080.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.29. 788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,566. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $274.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rogers by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Rogers by 245.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

