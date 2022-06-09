Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROIV. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,156.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

