Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen Sells 4,973 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ROKU stock traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.88. 27,722,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,472,595. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.31. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

