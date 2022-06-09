Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

