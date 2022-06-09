Ross A. Paul Sells 15,200 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares in the company, valued at $732,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. 189,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $246.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,550,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

