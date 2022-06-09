Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

