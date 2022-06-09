Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

ROST stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,666,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

