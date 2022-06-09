Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €29.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.50 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 2,621,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

