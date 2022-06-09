Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €110.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 69,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.