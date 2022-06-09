Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$45.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ENGH traded down C$1.83 on Thursday, reaching C$25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,180. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$25.25 and a 52-week high of C$64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total transaction of C$813,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,935,212.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

