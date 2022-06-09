Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Outperform

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

OLLI stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

