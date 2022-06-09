Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $45,438,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.