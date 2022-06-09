Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

