RWS Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 377.80 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.50 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681 ($8.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 389.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.24.

RWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.65) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RWS in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.15) target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RWS from GBX 745 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($41,979.95).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

