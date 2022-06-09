Ryan Ross Sells 10,400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.08. 1,076,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

