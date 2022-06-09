Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.06. Safehold has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 159,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.