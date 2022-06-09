Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

