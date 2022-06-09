Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

