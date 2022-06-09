Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.