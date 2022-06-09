Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to post $125.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.30 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $134.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $505.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.26 million to $507.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $531.24 million, with estimates ranging from $526.78 million to $535.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,532,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

