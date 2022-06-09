Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.32 million to $19.26 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $77.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.09 million to $79.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.42 million, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
