Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 304.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

