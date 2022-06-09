Scotiabank Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$81.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $$55.63 on Thursday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.