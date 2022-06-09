Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $125.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $93.13 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $204.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

