Seaport Res Ptn Comments on ProFrac Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProFrac in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

ProFrac stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

