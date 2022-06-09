Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

