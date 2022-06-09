SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,302 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 93.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

