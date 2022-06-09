SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

SCWX stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $944.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.