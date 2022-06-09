SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

SCWX opened at $11.18 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

