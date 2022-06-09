Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.34. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

